Wigan Athletic: Expected team v Charlton Athletic!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 9th Aug 2024, 20:41 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 20:51 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Charlton Athletic.

Boss Shaun Maloney has plenty of injuries to contend with for the visit of Charlton

1. LATICS V CHARLTON

Boss Shaun Maloney has plenty of injuries to contend with for the visit of Charlton Photo: Bernard Platt

Literally the first name on the team sheet, in every sense

2. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Literally the first name on the team sheet, in every sense Photo: Bernard Platt

On-loan Liverpool right-back looks set to start the campaign in the side

3. RIGHT WING-BACK: CALVIN RAMSAY

On-loan Liverpool right-back looks set to start the campaign in the side Photo: Bernard Platt

New club captain and looking for an injury-free campaign for a change

4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

New club captain and looking for an injury-free campaign for a change Photo: Bernard Platt

