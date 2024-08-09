Wigan Athletic: Expected team v Charlton Athletic!
Published 9th Aug 2024, 20:41 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 20:51 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Charlton Athletic.
1. LATICS V CHARLTON
Boss Shaun Maloney has plenty of injuries to contend with for the visit of Charlton Photo: Bernard Platt
2. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Literally the first name on the team sheet, in every sense Photo: Bernard Platt
3. RIGHT WING-BACK: CALVIN RAMSAY
On-loan Liverpool right-back looks set to start the campaign in the side Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
New club captain and looking for an injury-free campaign for a change Photo: Bernard Platt
