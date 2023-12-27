News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic eyeing January cash bonanza thanks to Premier League development

Wigan Athletic are in line to belatedly cash in on Antonee Robinson's career progression - and Liverpool's desperation for a left-back.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Dec 2023, 20:06 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 20:07 GMT
Antonee Robinson is reportedly on the radar of Liverpool
After losing both of their recognised first-team left-backs Andy Robertson (dislocated shoulder) and Kostas Tsimikas (broken collarbone), Liverpool are in the market for quality reinforcements.

And according to '90min,' they have contacted Fulham to ascertain whether Robinson would be available in the January transfer window.

That will be of huge interest to Latics, who hold a lucrative sell-on from the deal that saw Robinson join the Cottagers in the summer of 2020, shortly after the administrators moved in at the DW Stadium.

The Cottagers met the £2million buy-out clause in Robinson's contract but, crucially, then-Latics CEO Jonathan Jackson had already inserted a stipulation in the deal which brought the player from Everton 12 months earlier.

While allowing Robinson to leave for the same amount Latics were paying the Toffees, Jackson made sure any club taking advantage of that would also have to pay Latics 20 per cent of any profit they made from his next transfer.

Wigan Today understands Everton would be in line for 33 per cent of that sell-on, with both clubs potentially in line for a pay-off.

Robinson only signed a new five-year deal at Craven Cottage last summer, following strong interest from Manchester City, Newcastle United and French outfit Olympique Marseille.

Latics have been quids in over the last few years thanks to shrewd negotiating.

Striker Kieffer Moore's move to Bournemouth and defender Dan Burn's transfer to Newcastle brought in much-needed millions of pounds to the coffers.

