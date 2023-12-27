Wigan Athletic eyeing January cash bonanza thanks to Premier League development

Wigan Athletic are in line to belatedly cash in on Antonee Robinson's career progression - and Liverpool's desperation for a left-back.

Antonee Robinson is reportedly on the radar of Liverpool

After losing both of their recognised first-team left-backs Andy Robertson (dislocated shoulder) and Kostas Tsimikas (broken collarbone), Liverpool are in the market for quality reinforcements.

And according to '90min,' they have contacted Fulham to ascertain whether Robinson would be available in the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That will be of huge interest to Latics, who hold a lucrative sell-on from the deal that saw Robinson join the Cottagers in the summer of 2020, shortly after the administrators moved in at the DW Stadium.

The Cottagers met the £2million buy-out clause in Robinson's contract but, crucially, then-Latics CEO Jonathan Jackson had already inserted a stipulation in the deal which brought the player from Everton 12 months earlier.

While allowing Robinson to leave for the same amount Latics were paying the Toffees, Jackson made sure any club taking advantage of that would also have to pay Latics 20 per cent of any profit they made from his next transfer.

Wigan Today understands Everton would be in line for 33 per cent of that sell-on, with both clubs potentially in line for a pay-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson only signed a new five-year deal at Craven Cottage last summer, following strong interest from Manchester City, Newcastle United and French outfit Olympique Marseille.

Latics have been quids in over the last few years thanks to shrewd negotiating.