Wigan Athletic eyeing seven-figure cash boost

Newcastle United are believed to be closing in on Brighton defender Dan Burn in a deal that could exceed £10million.

Latics have a sell-on clause - negotiated by then-CEO Jonathan Jackson - in the deal that saw the boyhood Newcastle fan move to Brighton for up to £4million in the summer of 2018.

That would put Latics in line for a share - believed to be between 15 and 20 per cent - of any profit made by Albion.

Dan Burn celebrates Latics' famous FA Cup victory over Manchester City in 2018

Anything over the £6million profit being mooted would mean a very welcome £1million-plus pay-day for Latics.

Latics also have a healthy interest in Bournemouth's pursuit of Cardiff striker Kieffer Moore, who was signed from Latics in the summer of 2020 for around £1.85million.

Although the sell-on clause negotiated by administrators Begbies Traynor is nearer the 10 per cent mark, it still means a potential six-figure injection if Bournemouth hand over the £3milion being touted.

Sell-ons have become critical to Latics' income since they dropped out of the Premier League.

Indeed, then-chairman David Sharpe acknowledged how important the clauses were in 2016.

“We will never sell a player without a sell-on," he said. “I think we have done previously, but I just really believe in the idea of sell-ons.

“Even if a player fails here, you just never know what they may go on to do in the future.

“The way it’s going, you can actually potentially get more money from a sell-on, whatever figure it is you agree, than the guaranteed money you get in terms of a transfer fee..

“I actually think, if you have a player who you think will go on to bigger and better things, I would take less money guaranteed with a bigger sell-on.

“Of course you might only get the bulk of your money in five years’ time.

“But when it does come, it could end up being a lot of money.”

Administrator Paul Stanley admitted last year Latics could be in line for up to £10million in add-ons negotiated during the mass clear-out of 2020.

"From all the players sales I did, I managed to get clauses for appearances and achievable targets, as well as sell-ons if they are sold on at a profit," he said just before the club was handed over to Phoenix 2021 Limited.

"They range between 10 per cent and 25 per cent, depending on the player and where they went, and how much of a negotiating position I had.

"All that has been passed on to the new club, and will be coming into the new club as part of the deal.

"There's about £10million worth in total...and they are all part of the new club."

In addition, Latics are due appearance-related payments for Premier League trio Joe Gelhardt, Jensen Weir and Alfie Devine, with six figures on the way for every 10 league starts up to a certain level.