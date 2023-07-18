Joel Robles has joined Max Power in Saudi Arabia

The FA Cup-winning goalkeeper, who spent last season at Leeds United, has been unveiled by Saudi second tier club Al-Qadsiah, who signed Power earlier this month.

Leeds wanted to keep hold of Robles after being relegated from the Premier League.

But the player confirmed on Monday he would be taking up a new challenge.

“The time has come to say goodbye," he posted on social media. "It's never easy to leave a club that has treated me so well and where I have enjoyed Premier League football again.

"I want to thank all my team-mates, staff, board and fans for the way you have made me feel since day one. I have felt truly at home.

"I leave with the bitter taste of not having managed to keep the team in the Premier League for another year, but I am convinced that this year, Leeds and its wonderful fans will return to the place they deserve.”

Al-Qadsiah, owned by Saudi oil giant Aramco, recently announced Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler as their new manager.

They finished 11th in the Saudi First Division last term, 23 points behind the promotion spots for the Saudi Pro League, but are hopeful of mounting a promotion push this term.

Power made his debut for the club on Monday, scoring in a 3-1 friendly defeat to Kuwait SC.