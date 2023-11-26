Wigan Athletic FA Cup hero announces his retirement
The FA Cup winner, who spent three years with Latics between 2010-13, had most recently been playing for Club Olimpia in his homeland.
"Brilliant career," read a tweet from his final club. "Leadership, elegance, solidity and excessive hierarchy.
"An extraordinary player who made himself loved and who won six titles with our glorious shirt.
"Football and the entire Olympic Nation will miss you, Anto. Thanks a lot!”
Alcaraz won 23 caps for his country, scoring two goals, and played at the 2010 World Cup finals.
"Wishing all the best in retirement to Antolin Alcaraz!" read a tweet from the Latics Twitter account. "An FA Cup winner with Latics in 2013, thank you for your efforts during your time with us & best of luck for the future!"
Alcaraz’s distinguished career saw him play for Teniente Farina, Racing Club, Fiorentina, Beira-Mar and Club Brugge before his Wigan spell, and then Everton, Las Palmas, Libertad and Olimpia after his time at the DW.
During his time with Latics, he played 77 times for the club, scoring three times, including the goal that effectively secured Premier League safety at Blackburn in 2012 – and relegated the hosts in the process.
He was an injury doubt in the lead-up to the FA Cup final the following year, but was passed fit and put in a typically assured display against Manchester City on the club’s greatest ever day at Wembley.