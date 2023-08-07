McArthur left Crystal Palace at the end of last season having made 253 appearances across nine years at Selhurst Park.

An FA Cup winner with Latics, McArthur made his professional debut for Hamilton in 2005 before heading south of the border to sign for Roberto Martinez in 2010.

James McArthur has retired at the age of 35

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He scored four goals in 32 Scotland caps and announced his decision by posting a message on social media on Monday morning.

“After 18 years of playing professional football, the game I love, today I am announcing my retirement,” he wrote.

“After playing for three amazing clubs in Hamilton, Wigan & Crystal Palace, and representing my country, I can only look back on the past 18 years with immense pride.

“I cannot thank the players, managers, coaches, owners, staff members and fans enough for always supporting me and being a huge part of my journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A day that I never wanted to happen, but it’s a decision that I know is right for me and my family.

"I’m not entirely sure what the future holds but I am looking forward to the next chapter in my career.”

McArthur made 153 appearances during his four seasons at the DW Stadium, scoring 12 goals, before being sold to Palace in September 2014 for £7million.