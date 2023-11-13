News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic face anxious wait over Steven Sessegnon injury

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of the injury which forced Steven Sessegnon off the field at Cheltenham.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:14 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 16:14 GMT
The 23-year-old summer signing from Fulham pulled up lame in the opening quarter of Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

Given his fine form in recent weeks, it was a huge blow for Latics, who saw the home side gain the ascendancy around the same time he departed.

Steven Sessegnon limps off the field at CheltenhamSteven Sessegnon limps off the field at Cheltenham
"He has a groin injury, and we'll find out in the next couple of days," said Maloney.

"It's such a shame, because he's been in such good form, and he's a really good player.

"Hopefully we’ll be okay but we’ll have top wait and see.”

Latics have been hit by a number of injury problems in recent weeks.

Defender Jason Kerr (foot) and forward Thelo Aasgaard (ankle) are almost certainly out for the rest of the year, while midfielder Matt Smith (hernia) won't be back for a few weeks yet.

