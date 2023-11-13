Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of the injury which forced Steven Sessegnon off the field at Cheltenham.

The 23-year-old summer signing from Fulham pulled up lame in the opening quarter of Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

Given his fine form in recent weeks, it was a huge blow for Latics, who saw the home side gain the ascendancy around the same time he departed.

Steven Sessegnon limps off the field at Cheltenham

"He has a groin injury, and we'll find out in the next couple of days," said Maloney.

"It's such a shame, because he's been in such good form, and he's a really good player.

"Hopefully we’ll be okay but we’ll have top wait and see.”

Latics have been hit by a number of injury problems in recent weeks.