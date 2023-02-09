Wigan Athletic face FA charge after Blackburn row
Wigan Athletic have been charged along with Blackburn Rovers for a 'mass confrontation' that allegedly took place between their players during Monday night's Championship fixture at Ewood Park.
By Paul Kendrick
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 12:44pm
The scenes were sparked by a late challenge by James McClean on Joe Rankin-Costello, which saw both players cautioned.
"It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 87th minute, and they have until Monday 13 February 2023 to provide their respective responses," read an FA statement.