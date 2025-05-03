Wigan Athletic fan photos 1971-1975

By Michelle Adamson
Published 3rd May 2025, 15:45 BST
Wigan Athletic fans star in this gallery of pictures taken both at Springfield Park and away games in the early 1970s.

Older readers will be trying to spot familiar faces in the crowds!

1. Wigan Athletic fans pictured between 1971 and '75

. Photo: FO

Wigan Athletic fans at the FA Trophy 1st round match against Boston United at Springfield Park on Saturday 12th of January 1974. Latics lost the match 2-3 with Albert Kinsey scoring the Latic's goals.

2. 1974

Wigan Athletic fans at the FA Trophy 1st round match against Boston United at Springfield Park on Saturday 12th of January 1974. Latics lost the match 2-3 with Albert Kinsey scoring the Latic's goals. Photo: Frank Orrell

The Wigan Athletic team are welcomed to Wigan town hall by the mayor, Coun. Ethel Naylor and deputy, Coun. Marian Pratt, on Sunday 29th of April despite losing in the FA Trophy final.

3. 1973

The Wigan Athletic team are welcomed to Wigan town hall by the mayor, Coun. Ethel Naylor and deputy, Coun. Marian Pratt, on Sunday 29th of April despite losing in the FA Trophy final. Photo: Frank Orrell

Wigan Athletic forward John Rogers celebrates with fans after scoring the opening goal against Lancaster City at Giant Axe in the FA Trophy 3rd round match on Saturday 22nd of February 1975. Latics won the game 2-0 with Mickey Worswick scoring the other goal.

4. 1975

Wigan Athletic forward John Rogers celebrates with fans after scoring the opening goal against Lancaster City at Giant Axe in the FA Trophy 3rd round match on Saturday 22nd of February 1975. Latics won the game 2-0 with Mickey Worswick scoring the other goal. Photo: Frank Orrell

