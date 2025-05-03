Older readers will be trying to spot familiar faces in the crowds!
1. Wigan Athletic fans pictured between 1971 and '75
. Photo: FO
2. 1974
Wigan Athletic fans at the FA Trophy 1st round match against Boston United at Springfield Park on Saturday 12th of January 1974. Latics lost the match 2-3 with Albert Kinsey scoring the Latic's goals. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1973
The Wigan Athletic team are welcomed to Wigan town hall by the mayor, Coun. Ethel Naylor and deputy, Coun. Marian Pratt, on Sunday 29th of April despite losing in the FA Trophy final. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1975
Wigan Athletic forward John Rogers celebrates with fans after scoring the opening goal against Lancaster City at Giant Axe in the FA Trophy 3rd round match on Saturday 22nd of February 1975. Latics won the game 2-0 with Mickey Worswick scoring the other goal. Photo: Frank Orrell
