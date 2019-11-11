Wigan Athletic fan's intriguing Reece James plan, Stoke City's mass celebratory conga - Championship Tweets of the Weekend

The Championship signed off in style ahead of the latest international break, with a full set of enthralling matches taking place last weekend. West Brom, Preston and Leeds United continued their progress towards the league title, while Wigan, Barnsley and Luton Town suffered losses towards the bottom half of the table.

As always, the social reaction was top quality, with supporters and clubs getting involved in the online discussion. Here's our rundown of the best Tweets from the weekend's action...