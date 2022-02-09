Wigan Athletic fans given Sunderland ticket bonanza!

The clash between Leam Richardson’s Latics and the Wearsiders will draw a bumper crowd to the DW Stadium, with both sets of supporters keen to see their side strengthen their chances in the promotion race.

Tickets must be claimed by 5pm next Wednesday, February 16.

The additional free tickets are available online only and cannot be claimed via phone or in person at the DW Stadium ticket office.

Wigan Athletic season ticket holders will be entitled to two free tickets for the visit of Sunderland later this month

Tickets are also only available as e-tickets.

Match tickets for the fixture will be on sale from Thursday 17 February and will be priced as follows: Adults: £25, Over 65s: £15, 18-21s: £15, Under 18s: £10, Under 12s: £5, Under 5s: £2