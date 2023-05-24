Wigan Athletic fans' groups call for immediate and decisive action as eight-point deduction looms

The club had until close of play on Wednesday to provide proof of funds equating to 125 per cent of the next estimated wage payments, or face the further wrath of the governing body.

It's understood that payment failed to materialise, with no communication or clarity from those in charge, which will cause further upset - and anger - among the fanbase.

The Latics fanbase has issued a call to arms with the club now facing an eight-point deduction

As a result, fan groups who have been liaising over the past few weeks met via Zoom to discuss all aspects of the current situation.

And they released a statement outlining four key points - including the immediate installation of 'an experienced consultant with the trust of fans groups and the club at their heart' - to support the current board through the current difficulties.

"As Wigan Athletic supporters are aware, tonight represents a significant milestone for the current stewardship of the club," the statement read.

"The EFL deadline for payment of 125 per cent of the players’ wages into a designated club account looks likely to pass without those funds being available, and without any communication from either the owners or board to give assurances the funds will arrive at any point in the immediate future.

"It now looks likely the club will face further EFL sanctions.

"However, we understand that this is only a small part of the problem.

"With the players due to be paid twice during June, and other bills stacking up, we worry for the future of our club.

"Our confidence in the current board was already damaged by previous events.

"And we fear the small faith we had in their ability to return the club to a stable footing, and deliver on their promises to supporters, has now gone.

"We want to speak directly to (club owner) Mr Al Jasmi and (chairman) Mr Al Hammad and demand…

* an immediate communication to all fans about the short-term future of the club;

* a restructure of the club board, including the installation of an experienced consultant with the trust of fans groups and the club at their heart to support the owners in bringing long-term stability to the club;

* honesty about the ownership group’s ability to fund their plans for the club;

* the creation of a shadow board of fans representatives and other key stakeholders to give oversight of the club’s plans and ensure communications remain open and clear.

The statement continued: "We all want the same thing - for the long-term future of Wigan Athletic to be secure, and for our children and our children’s children to have a club to support.

"We want to work with the current owners to ensure that happens.

"If Mr Al Jasmi and Mr Al Hammad have good intentions for our club, then they have nothing to fear from these demands, and we implore them to act now while we still have a club to save."

The statement was signed by representatives from the Progress With Unity podcast, the Mudhutter fanzine, Indie Latics, the Pie at Night podcast, the Wigan Athletic Supporters Club, and Wigan Today.

