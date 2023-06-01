A number of supporters groups – supported by Wigan Today – met ahead on Thursday evening ahead of the deadline, with no sign of the ‘imminent’ eight-figure investment promised by chairman Talal Al Hammad last week.

Latics have already been deducted eight points by the EFL and will face further sanctions should staff and players not be paid on Friday.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium

While it’s believed employees have received their pay slips, they’ve also been warned not to expect money in their accounts overnight.

The below statement has been released on behalf of the Official Wigan Athletic Supporters Club, PWU Podcast, the Mudhutter fanzine, Central Wigan, Vital Wigan, WAFC Travel and Supporters Club and Independent Latics.

“Wigan Athletic fan groups have tonight met ahead of another critical deadline for the club, the payment of all club staff tomorrow,” read the statement.

“The eight-figure investment that fans were told would appear ‘imminently’ last week has still not been made. This is a worrying, critical and unacceptable situation.

“Regarding staff and player wages, which are due tomorrow, we have been informed that pay slips have gone out to all club employees - something that has not happened ahead of previous missed payments.

“However, an email has followed this informing them that payment will not take place overnight and will appear throughout the day.

“This is very concerning. Of course, there is a further points deduction pending but once again, the overriding issue here is the security of the staff and the bills they have to pay.

“The club is in urgent need of stability.

“We are therefore issuing the club with two hard deadlines.

“1- All staff and players to be paid by the end of tomorrow.

“2- The promised eight-figure sum to be paid within one week from today.

“If either of these deadlines are not met, we will work with the Council, MP, EFL and FSA to demand the owners look to sell the club.