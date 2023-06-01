News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

Wigan Athletic fans' groups issue another ultimatum ahead of pay-day

With another pay day looming on Friday, Wigan Athletic supporters groups have sent an urgent message to the club’s owners: Pay up or sell up.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Jun 2023, 21:09 BST- 2 min read

A number of supporters groups – supported by Wigan Today – met ahead on Thursday evening ahead of the deadline, with no sign of the ‘imminent’ eight-figure investment promised by chairman Talal Al Hammad last week.

Read More
'Eight-figure investment will safeguard next season', pledges Wigan Athletic cha...

Latics have already been deducted eight points by the EFL and will face further sanctions should staff and players not be paid on Friday.

Wigan Athletic's DW StadiumWigan Athletic's DW Stadium
Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While it’s believed employees have received their pay slips, they’ve also been warned not to expect money in their accounts overnight.

The below statement has been released on behalf of the Official Wigan Athletic Supporters Club, PWU Podcast, the Mudhutter fanzine, Central Wigan, Vital Wigan, WAFC Travel and Supporters Club and Independent Latics.

“Wigan Athletic fan groups have tonight met ahead of another critical deadline for the club, the payment of all club staff tomorrow,” read the statement.

“The eight-figure investment that fans were told would appear ‘imminently’ last week has still not been made. This is a worrying, critical and unacceptable situation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Regarding staff and player wages, which are due tomorrow, we have been informed that pay slips have gone out to all club employees - something that has not happened ahead of previous missed payments.

“However, an email has followed this informing them that payment will not take place overnight and will appear throughout the day.

“This is very concerning. Of course, there is a further points deduction pending but once again, the overriding issue here is the security of the staff and the bills they have to pay.

“The club is in urgent need of stability.

“We are therefore issuing the club with two hard deadlines.

“1- All staff and players to be paid by the end of tomorrow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“2- The promised eight-figure sum to be paid within one week from today.

“If either of these deadlines are not met, we will work with the Council, MP, EFL and FSA to demand the owners look to sell the club.

“Should the club meet these deadlines, we would then implore the chairman and directors to host a public meeting at the earliest opportunity to detail their medium and long-term plans for the future of the football club."

Related topics:WiganEFLCouncil