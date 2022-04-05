Wigan Athletic fans in Shrewsbury Town ticket frenzy

Wigan Athletic fans took less than an hour to snap up the 1,647 tickets for the last game of the season at Shrewsbury Town.

By Paul Kendrick
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 11:26 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 12:06 pm

Some fans started queueing at the ticket office before 6am in the rain to secure their spots, with most of the hundreds present by 9am missing out.

Read More

Read More
Max Power on character of Wigan Athletic team-mate James McClean - and hope for ...

The club has confirmed no further tickets will be made available, and they are already looking into the possibility of beaming the game back to the DW Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Latics fans queue round the DW Stadium in search of a ticket for Shrewsbury

"Due to the high demand for this fixture, the club are in discussions with regards to gaining permission to potentially host a screening of the game live at the DW Stadium," read a statement on the club's website.

"We will confirm to supporters once we have clarity and any confirmation.

"The club would like to thank our supporters once again for their magnificent support, and we hope to see the same level of support behind Leam and the lads for the remaining eight games."