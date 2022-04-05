Wigan Athletic fans in Shrewsbury Town ticket frenzy
Wigan Athletic fans took less than an hour to snap up the 1,647 tickets for the last game of the season at Shrewsbury Town.
Some fans started queueing at the ticket office before 6am in the rain to secure their spots, with most of the hundreds present by 9am missing out.
The club has confirmed no further tickets will be made available, and they are already looking into the possibility of beaming the game back to the DW Stadium.
"Due to the high demand for this fixture, the club are in discussions with regards to gaining permission to potentially host a screening of the game live at the DW Stadium," read a statement on the club's website.
"We will confirm to supporters once we have clarity and any confirmation.
"The club would like to thank our supporters once again for their magnificent support, and we hope to see the same level of support behind Leam and the lads for the remaining eight games."