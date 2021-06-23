Wigan Athletic fans prepare to find out their EFL fixtures

The DW Stadium

It means Leam Richardson will be going head to head with Paul Cook, now in charge of Ipswich, for the first time as a permanent manager, as well as Latics being in the same division as Bolton for the first time since 2018.

Latics will also face north-west rivals Fleetwood, Accrington, Crewe and Morecambe during the campaign - with fans desperate to pencil in some potentially fantastic away days.

But when will Latics discover their opening day opponents?

The Premier League fixtures for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign have already been released - but fans of EFL clubs have had to wait another week.

It promises to be a busy summer of football, with Euro 2020 continuing until July 11 and the EFL season getting underway just four weeks later.

Latics return to pre-season training next week, while the first friendlies will get underway next month.

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons begin a week earlier than the Premier League, with the top tier starting on August 14.

When are fixtures released for the Championship, League One and League Two 2021/22 seasons?

The fixtures will be released at 9am on Thursday, June 24. The fixtures will be posted on Wigan Today as soon as they’re announced.

When do the EFL seasons start?

The season will get underway on Friday, August 6, with the majority of opening games across the EFL being played on Saturday, August 7.

Who are the favourites for promotion to the Championship?

Sunderland are again fancied to make their return to the second tier, with Lee Johnson's side - with Will Grigg still on the books - leading the way at 11/4 along with Sheffield Wednesday.

Paul Warne's Rotherham and Wycombe - also relegated from the Championship last term - are 9/2 and 7/1 respectively, with Cook's Ipswich 7/2 and Nigel Adkins' Charlton 4/1.

Latics are priced at a very inviting 7/1 - especially given the quality of the recruitment so far - just behind newly-promoted Bolton at 5/1.

The three other side Bolton came up with from League Two - Cambridge, Cheltenham and Morecambe - are unsurprisingly the bottom three sides in the betting, all at 25/1.