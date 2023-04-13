News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic fans put their best foot forward for charity on route to Blackpool

Around 70 Wigan Athletic supporters will be putting their best foot forward this weekend by walking it all the way to Blackpool to support a local charity.

By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 14:12 BST

It's the annual walk in support of the Joseph's Goal charity, set up in the name of Joseph Kendrick, who was born with the rare genetic disorder NKH.

Joseph, now 13, was Latics' lucky mascot at the 2013 FA Cup final, when he was carried onto the field by skipper Emmerson Boyce.

The Joseph's Goal walkers ready for the off on a previous trek to a Latics away gameThe Joseph's Goal walkers ready for the off on a previous trek to a Latics away game
Previous walks have taken in Bolton, Fleetwood, Leeds and Morecambe, and have raised more than £125,000 which has funded ground-breaking research at UCL.

"We're really pleased to be doing this walk for the fifth time," said organiser Martin Tarbuck, editor of the 'Mudhutter' fanzine.

"It's amazing that, despite the turmoil on and off the field, Latics fans can come together to pull off this strenuous walk, and hundreds are once again putting their hands in their pocket to sponsor Joseph's Goal and raise funds to help find a cure for NKH.

"We're hoping this walk will hit £20k or even £30k like previous efforts."

Organisers would like to thank local businesses Muffin Man, Galloways and Eavesway - who will transport the walkers back home after Saturday's game - for their support.

"We're again humbled by the huge generosity shown by everyone, both in terms of giving their time to organise, support and complete the walk, and everyone who is donating," said Emma Kendrick, Joseph's mum, who co-founded the charity in 2012.

"It's great to see everyone coming together once again, and hopefully it will inspire the team to continue their 100 per cent records in games we've walked to."

To support the Walk4Joseph, visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/teamjosephsgoal

