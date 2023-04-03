News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic fans snap up Blackpool allocation in minutes

Wigan Athletic supporters snapped up every available ticket for the trip to Blackpool later this month within minutes on Monday morning.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:27 BST

Latics were given an allocation of only 1,894 for the trip to Bloomfield Road on Saturday, April 15.

Despite requests for a further allocation, no more tickets for Latics supporters will be made available for the game.

Any queries regarding purchased tickets, please contact the Ticket Office by calling 01942 311111, by emailing [email protected] or by visiting in person at the DW Stadium.

Latics fans queue for Blackpool tickets

Photo: Michelle Adamson

One lucky Latics fan!

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Latics fans queue for Blackpool tickets

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Latics fans queue for Blackpool tickets

Photo: Michelle Adamson

