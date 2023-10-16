Wigan Athletic fined after admitting FA charge
A number of Latics players surrounded referee Sunny Singh Gill in the closing stages of the 2-1 defeat, after the official awarded a controversial penalty that led to the winning goal.
The Latics players felt Kell Watts had been fouled before he was adjudged to have handled the ball.
"Wigan Athletic have been fined £6,000 after their players surrounded a match official at the EFL League One game against Burton Albion on Tuesday, October 3," read an FA statement.
"Wigan Athletic admitted that they failed to ensure their players did not behave in an improper way during the 84th minute.
"An independent Regulatory Commission imposed this sanction following a hearing."
Latics have also got another charge hanging over then, pertaining to the League One clash at Stevenage on Saturday, October 7.