News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Wigan Athletic fined after admitting FA charge

Wigan Athletic have been handed a fine for failing to control their players during the recent League One clash at Burton Albion.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 15:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A number of Latics players surrounded referee Sunny Singh Gill in the closing stages of the 2-1 defeat, after the official awarded a controversial penalty that led to the winning goal.

Read More
Ex-Wigan Athletic star insists move into management is not 'a publicity stunt'.

The Latics players felt Kell Watts had been fouled before he was adjudged to have handled the ball.

The recent trip to Burton has cost Latics an extra £6,000The recent trip to Burton has cost Latics an extra £6,000
The recent trip to Burton has cost Latics an extra £6,000
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Wigan Athletic have been fined £6,000 after their players surrounded a match official at the EFL League One game against Burton Albion on Tuesday, October 3," read an FA statement.

"Wigan Athletic admitted that they failed to ensure their players did not behave in an improper way during the 84th minute.

"An independent Regulatory Commission imposed this sanction following a hearing."

Latics have also got another charge hanging over then, pertaining to the League One clash at Stevenage on Saturday, October 7.

Related topics:League OneKell WattsEFL