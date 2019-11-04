Wigan Athletic first-teamers make their point

First-teamers Josh Windass and Kal Naismith were on the scoresheet, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a very strong Wigan Athletic Development Squad going down 3-2 against Hull City at Christopher Park.

Windass was on the mark inside seven minutes from the penalty spot, after Young England star Joe Gelhardt was fouled in the area by Hull defender Brandon Fleming.

However, Hull hit back with three goals of their own – through Keane Lewis-Potter, Dan Batty and Ryan Tafazolli – to gain a stranglehold on the game heading into the final quarter.

Naismith pulled another one back for Latics with seven minutes to go, brilliantly pulling the ball down before rifling home.

But the hosts couldn’t quite force a leveller despite a rousing finale.

Anthony Pilkington also got valuable match minutes under his belt, having returned to the first-team fold recently after injury, alongside another Young England star, Jensen Weir.

Latics: J Jones; Golden, Sanders, Long, L Robinson; Merrie, Weir; Pilkington, Windass, Naismith; Gelhardt.

Subs: Piggott, Crankshaw, Smith, Jolley, Obi.

Hull: Ingram; McKenzie, Fleming, Batty, Pennington; Tafazolli, Hamilton, Hickey; Magennis, Lewis-Potter, Salam.

Subs: Robson, Jacob, Odunston, Lupano, Snelgrove.