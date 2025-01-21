Wigan Athletic: Five changes in our expected team v Burton Albion!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 21st Jan 2025, 13:07 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 13:15 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Burton Albion at the Brick Community Stadium.

Up the Tics!

Who will Shaun Maloney select to take to the field against Burton Albion?

1. LATICS PREDICTED TEAM V BURTON ALBION

Who will Shaun Maloney select to take to the field against Burton Albion? Photo: Bernard Platt

Will be seeking another clean sheet to add to his collection

2. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Will be seeking another clean sheet to add to his collection Photo: Bernard Platt

Not his most assured game at Stevenage on Saturday

3. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK

Not his most assured game at Stevenage on Saturday Photo: Bernard Platt

Skipper missed the Stevenage game due to family reasons but should return

4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Skipper missed the Stevenage game due to family reasons but should return Photo: Bernard Platt

Related topics:Burton AlbionTICs
