Wigan Athletic: Five things we learned from Charlton Athletic (h)

1 Another brick in the wall! Once again, it wasn't the prettiest performance Latics have put in all season. But after four matches without a win - which saw only one goal scored - it was a welcome return to the winners' enclosure. Not for the first time, Latics had to recover from a sluggish start - when the visitors scored and hit the bar - to fight their way back into the game. But on the balance of play, they were deserved victors, and it's another three points closer to where they want to be.

2 Mind the gap! The win was doubly important given results elsewhere, with only Plymouth of the promotion and play-off chasing sides below also picking up three points. Leaders Rotherham ground out a huge victory at Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, which restores their nine-point lead - albeit having played three games more. With Latics travelling to Rotherham next Friday, top spot is still very much in their own hands - if they take care of their own catch-up fixtures. But probably of more significance is the two-point buffer that's now opened up between second-placed Latics and the teams below them - who have played FOUR more matches. Yes, we enjoyed the recent title glory under Gary Caldwell and Paul Cook. But promotion is the priority - and we'd surely all take second place at the end of the campaign if it was offered now. Not that we shouldn't aim for both of course...

3 Where there's a Will! Latics were given a major boost before the game with topscorer Will Keane being back in the fold. His absence through injury coincided with the four-match winless run, with only Callum Lang troubling the scorers during that time. The return of their talisman saw Latics look far more of a threat in attack, and his 16th goal of the campaign from the penalty spot underlines what a huge player he's been this term. For the stat fans, it was also the first time both he and twin brother, Everton defender Michael, have scored on the same day.

Josh Magennis competes for the ball against Charlton

4 Stevie wonder! It was great to see Stephen Humphrys once again come off the bench and underline his importance to the team. Humphrys reiterated after the game his wish to have contributed more this term, but having no complaints at being left on the bench so often because of the form of others. But he brings something to the table no-one else in the squad does, and that energy, desire and selfless running reaped its own rewards at the end with another crucial goal.

5 Officially in trouble! It's often said the sign of a good referee is when you don't notice him. Well no-one inside the DW Stadium will forget the performance of Tom Nield and fourth official Ben Toner in a hurry. Nield's decision not to award a first-half penalty after Josh Magennis was almost cut in half beggared belief. The same player had another claim, almost as good, in the second half that was also ignored. But special mention for the fourth official who, for reasons known only to himself, chose to take centre-stage by preventing Curtis Tilt from taking a throw-in, which incensed the normally mild-mannered Leam Richardson, and led to Tendayi Darikwa being called over from the far side and booked. Premier League fans who lambast officials should really take a look at what's happening down the pyramid...and then counting their lucky stars...