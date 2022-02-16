Wigan Athletic: Five things we learned from Crewe Alexandra (h)

1 Patience is a virtue

As James McClean acknowledged after the game, Latics had to bide their time to overcome a limited but very determined Crewe outfit fighting for their lives at the bottom. Not for the first time this year, Latics didn’t quite click from the off, and at half-time the worry was that two precious points were slipping away. But the side stuck at their task, and goals from Callum Lang and McClean secured a well deserved three points heading into Friday’s massive crunch at League One leaders Rotherham. Speaking of McClean...

2 Irish eyes were smiling

James McClean celebrates scoring Latics' second goal

The 32-year-old continued to roll back the years with another superb display. Having been switched to left-back, McClean showed no sign of his legs going with a lung-busting shift which saw him help Latics keep their opponents scoreless, while flying forward at every opportunity in search of goals. His cross for Lang’s opening goal was sublime. And rather than staying back to protect the clean sheet, he was furthest forward when Stephen Humphrys found him with a clever pass to double the lead with eight minutes left. He also had time, and energy, to race back into his own half to celebrate his goal with the Crewe fans in the North Stand, who had barracked him throughout. Not for the first time, McClean – like Alan Partridge – had the last laugh.

3 Cleaning up

Although he was a virtual spectator, Ben Amos will have been delighted to hold on for a clean sheet. Despite Latics having the second best defensive record in League One, their shut-out record has been blighted by conceding odd goals in otherwise commanding performances. In fact, this was the first time Latics had kept a clean sheet in a victory since the 2-0 victory over Burton on October 30. A perfect confidence booster to take into Friday’s shoot-out at Rotherham, who boast the division’s defence. A tight game looks to be in store.

4 Free hit?

Latics’ win kept them on Rotherham’s heels, with two games in hand to balance against the six-point buffer. But of far more importance is the gap to third place, which now stands at five points, with Latics having played three games fewer. Any slip-up against Crewe could have seen Latics possibly overtaken this weekend if results went against them. But that extra security will hopefully allow them to approach the game with added freedom – rather than unnecessary pressure weighing on their shoulders.

5 A fitting tribute

There are just no words to describe the loss of 21-year-old Muhammad Al Jasmi – son of Latics owner Abdulrahman, and brother in law of chairman Talal Al Hammad – who died last Friday. The pre-match tribute on the field was hugely emotional and, wearing black armbands, the Latics players did what they could and won the game in his memory. Mr Al Jasmi and Tala have both been taken to the heart of the Latics family during their short association with the club. And despite being thousands of miles away, hopefully they will have found some comfort and support during such a tragic time.