Wigan Athletic: Five things we learned from Doncaster (a)

Latics captain Tendayi Darikwa in action at Doncaster

1 Getting the job done! As Leam Richardson and Will Keane both acknowledged after the game, the performance certainly wouldn't be anywhere near the top end of what Latics have produced this term. But a flying start to both halves, including goals from Max Power and Keane, got the job done. Richardson will be just as delighted at the mettle his side showed at the other end of the pitch when Doncaster threw everything at them late on. With a fixture pile-up looming, it won't always be plain sailing, and it's good to see the side capable of grinding out a win when not at their most fluid.

2 Keane to impress! Will Keane's winning goal was his 12th of the campaign - already a personal best, with more than half of the campaign still to be played. Having settled into the No.10 role, Keane is - TOUCH WOOD - enjoying the longest injury-free run of his career. It's no coincidence that's resulting in the most productive spell as well. There was never any doubt regarding the ability of a youngster rated as the pick of his age group at Manchester United. It's great to see him being able to express that on a consistent basis.

3 Getting a towelling! Just when you think you've seen everything from this football club... Leam Richardson would have been bemused, on the team coach home, to read the post-match thoughts of his opposite number, Gary McSheffrey on what's now become known as 'towelgate'. The Rovers chief accused Latics of 'borderline cheating' by placing the bathroom garments round the pitch to dry the ball before taking throw-ins. With numerous other clubs having utilised such a tactic down the years, it seemed a somewhat churlish reaction. With his side now 10 points adrift of safety, you'd suggest McSheffrey probably has more important things to be worrying about.

4 No ordinary Joe! Among the 1,700 Wiganers behind the goal was a certain Joe Williams, the Bristol City midfielder. Currently out injured, the ex-Latics man - a regular this season at the DW - is thought to have scrounged a ticket off close pal Tom Pearce, and was pictured laughing and joking with his fellow spectators after being recognised. "Joe Williams, we want you to sign" and "Talal, Talal, sign him up" were a couple of the chants heard at the beginning of the second half. That remains to be seen, but it's nice to see old boys still having an affinity with the club after leaving. "Once a Tic, always a Tic", indeed.

5 Halfway there! The win takes Latics up to 48 points - the same total they managed in the whole of last season. Considering Latics are still one game short of even the halfway mark, it's a staggering sign of just how much progress has been made - on and off the pitch - in the last year. Whisper it quietly, but Latics are achieving a points-per-game average that would see them top a century of points come the end of the campaign. Long way to go of course...