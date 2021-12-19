Wigan Athletic: Five things we learned from Oxford (a)

Callum Lang in action against Oxford

1 The late, late show! There should have been no surprise whatsoever when James McClean fired home the winning goal four minutes from time at the Kassam Stadium. The main feature of Latics this season has been the character, the heart, the energy levels that sees them going right to the end of every game. McClean's goal was the FIFTEENTH goal Latics have forced in the last 20 minutes. Which has earned them an extra FIFTEEN points on the scoreboard. Without that, they'd be down in 10th spot. And every single late goal, and additional point, will have acted like a knee to the collective groin of their promotion rivals.

2 Character reference! It's easy to heap praise on the players for their continued efforts in going right to the death. But as goalscorer Will Keane was the first to point out after the game, the drive and the mentality comes direct from manager Leam Richardson, who has clearly instilled into his side the need to keep going, keep asking questions, and keep fighting right to the end. Also...

3 No substitute for ambition! ...the manager's decision to send on striker Stephen Humphrys for left-back Joe Bennett - at a time when Oxford were looking the side more likely to win it - was a real statement of intent that Latics weren't content to just 'hang on' for the point. And his intent was rewarded in the perfect fashion. It also would have been easy to withdraw Gavin Massey late on after the winger's air shot when presented with a seemingly easy chance to win it in the final quarter. Richardson, though, has faith in Massey - who repaid that backing by teeing up McClean for the late winner.

4 Blood into water! Callum Lang fired a rare blank in the land of Inspector Morse, after seven goals in his previous eight appearances. But the all-round, all-action, display from the frontman underlined his massive worth to the side. Whether it's ploughing the lone furrow in the absence of Charlie Wyke, or working his magic down the right-hand side, his attitude not only makes it difficult for the opposition - it also inspires his team-mates to even greater efforts.

5 Keane to impress! Will Keane's 11 goals last term saw him not only play a major role in Latics' survival, it also saw him named the club's Player of the Year. His opener at the weekend was his 10th of this campaign, which is still one match short of the halfway stage. As he admitted off camera after the game, it should have been 11 - after heading wide of a virtual open goal against Ipswich last week - and his input from the No.10 role continues to be a massive factor in Latics flying high.