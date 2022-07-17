1. A solid test

Leam Richardson’s side were given a good test at Boundary Park on Saturday afternoon.

With it only being pre-season, that can only be seen as a good thing and something they can learn from.

Oldham were able to get behind the defence on a couple of occasions, and apart from for the goal, Wigan were not really punished.

The visitors also struggled at times, mainly in the first half, to make the most of their attacking opportunities.

2. Brighter after the break

After going into half time trailing 1-0, Wigan did improve following the restart, and put three goals past their opponents.

Of course, there were a number of subs from both sides, but the attacking players Richardson brought on did make a difference.

Wigan started to look more creative, and certain patterns of play started to become more clear.

3. McClean had a positive impact

James McClean was one of the players subbed on at half time, and became a real threat on the left side.

His goal was really well worked, as he finished off a good move with a composed finish across the keeper and into the bottom corner.

He also provided an assist not long after, as a part of a productive afternoon for him individually.

There is no doubting his importance to Wigan in attack for the upcoming campaign.

4. Powerful header from Lang

Latics’ second goal was a powerful header from Callum Lang.

The forward did well to beat his man and put a considerable amount of power on the ball to beat the keeper.

He received a positive reception from Oldham fans, after being previously being on loan with the club, as well as an ironic boo when he scored.

5. First outing for the new away kit

Wigan’s new black and yellow away kit was given it’s debut against Oldham at Boundary Park, with it looking very smart in the flesh.