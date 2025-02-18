Will Goodwin will be sidelined until April after sustaining an injury in training

Wigan Athletic forward Will Goodwin will be out of action until April after sustaining an injury in training on Sunday.

The on-loan Oxford United man has been used sparingly by Shaun Maloney since his arrival last month for the rest of the campaign.

And he has been taken out of the reckoning altogether after the freak setback.

Boss Maloney also confirmed centre-back James Carragher was left out of the matchday 18 for Tuesday night’s trip to Crawley Town after reporting ill on Monday.