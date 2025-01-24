Wigan Athletic: Four changes in our expected team v Bristol Rovers!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 24th Jan 2025, 20:46 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 20:52 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Bristol Rovers at the Brick Community Stadium.

Up the Tics!

Who will Shaun Maloney select to take to the field against Bristol Rovers this weekend?

1. LATICS PREDICTED TEAM V BRISTOL ROVERS

Who will Shaun Maloney select to take to the field against Bristol Rovers this weekend? Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Literally the first name on the team sheet

2. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Literally the first name on the team sheet Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Deserves a recall into the starting XI in some capacity

3. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER

Deserves a recall into the starting XI in some capacity Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Skipper will be determined to exorcise the demons of Burton in midweek

4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Skipper will be determined to exorcise the demons of Burton in midweek Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Bristol RoversTICs
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice