Wigan Athletic: Four changes in our expected team v Bristol Rovers!
Published 24th Jan 2025, 20:46 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 20:52 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Bristol Rovers at the Brick Community Stadium.
1. LATICS PREDICTED TEAM V BRISTOL ROVERS
Who will Shaun Maloney select to take to the field against Bristol Rovers this weekend? Photo: Bernard Platt
2. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Literally the first name on the team sheet Photo: Bernard Platt
3. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER
Deserves a recall into the starting XI in some capacity Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Skipper will be determined to exorcise the demons of Burton in midweek Photo: Bernard Platt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.