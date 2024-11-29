..
.

Wigan Athletic: Four changes in our expected team v Cambridge United

By Paul Kendrick
Published 29th Nov 2024, 10:15 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 10:38 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start at Cambridge United in the second round of the FA Cup.

Up the Tics!

Has to retain his spot between the sticks

1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Has to retain his spot between the sticks Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
In fine form on the right-hand side of the defence

2. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK

In fine form on the right-hand side of the defence Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Latics will need him at his best at the Abbey

3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Latics will need him at his best at the Abbey Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Will hope for better fortunes than last trip to Cambridge last month

4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON

Will hope for better fortunes than last trip to Cambridge last month Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:TICs
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice