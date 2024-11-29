Wigan Athletic: Four changes in our expected team v Cambridge United
Published 29th Nov 2024, 10:15 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 10:38 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start at Cambridge United in the second round of the FA Cup.
1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Has to retain his spot between the sticks Photo: Bernard Platt
2. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK
In fine form on the right-hand side of the defence Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Latics will need him at his best at the Abbey Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON
Will hope for better fortunes than last trip to Cambridge last month Photo: Bernard Platt
