Wigan Athletic: Four changes in our expected team v Carlisle United
Published 1st Nov 2024, 14:41 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Carlisle United.
1. LATICS PREDIECTED TEAM V CARLISLE UNITED
Who will Shaun Maloney select to take to the field at Carlisle this weekend? Photo: Bernard Platt
2. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Easy decision with Latics' player of the month for October Photo: Bernard Platt
3. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER
Latics' player of the month for September could get the nod to come back in for Calvin Ramsay Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Will be desperate to exorcise the demons of Monday's costly own goal at Blackpool Photo: Bernard Platt