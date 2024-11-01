Wigan Athletic: Four changes in our expected team v Carlisle United

By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Nov 2024, 14:41 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Carlisle United.

Up the Tics!

Who will Shaun Maloney select to take to the field at Carlisle this weekend?

1. LATICS PREDIECTED TEAM V CARLISLE UNITED

Who will Shaun Maloney select to take to the field at Carlisle this weekend? Photo: Bernard Platt

Easy decision with Latics' player of the month for October

2. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Easy decision with Latics' player of the month for October Photo: Bernard Platt

Latics' player of the month for September could get the nod to come back in for Calvin Ramsay

3. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER

Latics' player of the month for September could get the nod to come back in for Calvin Ramsay Photo: Bernard Platt

Will be desperate to exorcise the demons of Monday's costly own goal at Blackpool

4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Will be desperate to exorcise the demons of Monday's costly own goal at Blackpool Photo: Bernard Platt

