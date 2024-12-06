Who will Shaun Maloney selected to face Leyton Orient?placeholder image
Who will Shaun Maloney selected to face Leyton Orient?

Wigan Athletic: Four changes in our expected team v Leyton Orient

By Paul Kendrick
Published 6th Dec 2024, 16:42 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 16:47 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start at the Brick Community Stadium against Leyton Orient.

Up the Tics!

Literally the first name on the team sheet

1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Literally the first name on the team sheet Photo: Bernard Platt

Has nailed down the right-back berth

2. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK

Has nailed down the right-back berth Photo: Bernard Platt

Star man in midweek at Huddersfield

3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Star man in midweek at Huddersfield Photo: Bernard Platt

Hardly put a foot wrong this term

4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON

Hardly put a foot wrong this term Photo: Bernard Platt

