Wigan Athletic: Four changes in our expected team v Leyton Orient
Published 6th Dec 2024, 16:42 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 16:47 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start at the Brick Community Stadium against Leyton Orient.
1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Literally the first name on the team sheet Photo: Bernard Platt
2. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK
Has nailed down the right-back berth Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Star man in midweek at Huddersfield Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON
Hardly put a foot wrong this term Photo: Bernard Platt