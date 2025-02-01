Wigan Athletic: Four changes in our expected team v Lincoln City!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Feb 2025, 12:01 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Lincoln City at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday.

Up the Tics!

Who will Shaun Maloney select to take to the field against Lincoln?

1. LATICS PREDICTED TEAM V LINCOLN CITY

Who will Shaun Maloney select to take to the field against Lincoln? Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Star man again at Peterborough in midweek

2. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Star man again at Peterborough in midweek Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Could switch to right-back to accommodate the return of Aimson

3. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER

Could switch to right-back to accommodate the return of Aimson Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
One of few absolved of blame for Peterborough display

4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

One of few absolved of blame for Peterborough display Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Lincoln CityTICs
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice