Wigan Athletic: Four changes in our expected team v Lincoln City!
Published 1st Feb 2025, 12:01 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Lincoln City at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday.
1. LATICS PREDICTED TEAM V LINCOLN CITY
Who will Shaun Maloney select to take to the field against Lincoln? Photo: Bernard Platt
2. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Star man again at Peterborough in midweek Photo: Bernard Platt
3. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER
Could switch to right-back to accommodate the return of Aimson Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
One of few absolved of blame for Peterborough display Photo: Bernard Platt
