Wigan Athletic: Four changes in our expected team v Wycombe Wanderers
Published 8th Nov 2024, 20:26 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Wycombe Wanderers.
1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Unbelievably snubbed by England Under-21s this week, literally the first name on the Latics team sheet Photo: Bernard Platt
2. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER
Would be no surprise to see him restored to the team Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Latics will need a big game from him against the league leaders Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON
Another whom Latics will be relying on this weekend Photo: Bernard Platt