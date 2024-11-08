Who will Shaun Maloney select to take to the field against Wycombe?placeholder image
Who will Shaun Maloney select to take to the field against Wycombe?

Wigan Athletic: Four changes in our expected team v Wycombe Wanderers

By Paul Kendrick
Published 8th Nov 2024, 20:26 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Wycombe Wanderers.

Up the Tics!

Unbelievably snubbed by England Under-21s this week, literally the first name on the Latics team sheet

1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Unbelievably snubbed by England Under-21s this week, literally the first name on the Latics team sheet Photo: Bernard Platt

Would be no surprise to see him restored to the team

2. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER

Would be no surprise to see him restored to the team Photo: Bernard Platt

Latics will need a big game from him against the league leaders

3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Latics will need a big game from him against the league leaders Photo: Bernard Platt

Another whom Latics will be relying on this weekend

4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON

Another whom Latics will be relying on this weekend Photo: Bernard Platt

