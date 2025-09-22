Fraser Murray in action for Wigan Athletic against Bolton Wanderers

Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe insists he is not overly concerned about his side’s inconsistent away form this season, despite Saturday’s 4-1 derby defeat to Bolton Wanderers.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics are still without a win on their travels this season, drawing with Rotherham United and Lincoln City and losing at Leyton Orient, Luton Town and now Bolton. On the flip side, Latics are unbeaten at home, winning three out of four.

However, when asked about the disparity in fortunes between the two, Lowe pointed to some positive performances on their travels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Luton we were the better team," he said. "We should have scored three goals, and then what happened, we gifted them a goal. Leyton Orient, we weren't any good. Lincoln, we were very good and (at Bolton) we weren't very good.

“So there's been games where we should have won, and there's been games that we shouldn't have won.

“So we're a good team, but we're not a very good team, and when we become a very good team, then we'll win them games away from home.”

Despite Saturday's heavy defeat, Lowe noted that his side created opportunities and forced 16 corners, but admitted there were moments where they could have done better in set-piece situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Again, I look at it back, were people doing their jobs when people should have been doing their jobs? Looking at that, then probably not. I think we only got one sort of clear head, and Will (Aimson) glanced at it, but other than that, they were all their first contacts.

“We've been good at them set plays and that desire. You've got to give credit to Bolton, they defended the corners and defended them well, so I'm sure they've done their homework on us and where we go and what we do, but we needed to get some blocks and be brave in there and put people in certain areas.”

READ NEXT: Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe provides Jason Kerr injury latest after captain missed derby day defeat