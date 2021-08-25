Wigan Athletic given Carabao Cup rematch
Wigan Athletic have been handed familiar Carabao Cup third round opponents in the shape of Sunderland - who they faced on the opening day of the League One campaign earlier this month.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 11:30 pm
Latics' reward for seeing off local rivals Bolton in the last round is another home game against the Black Cats, who won the league game at the Stadium of Light by the odd goal in three.
The game will be played in the week commencing September 20.
Ticket details will be released in due course.
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20