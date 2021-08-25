Wigan Athletic given Carabao Cup rematch

Gwion Edwards scores at Sunderland on the opening day

Latics' reward for seeing off local rivals Bolton in the last round is another home game against the Black Cats, who won the league game at the Stadium of Light by the odd goal in three.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game will be played in the week commencing September 20.

Ticket details will be released in due course.