Wigan Athletic goal hero sets his sights on treble tonic
Gwion Edwards says Wigan Athletic are determined to give everything they can across three competitions - even if it means a hectic run-in.
The Welshman scored a brace in the 6-0 midweek win at League Two strugglers Oldham that sent Latics through to the last eight of the Papa John's Trophy.
Latics host Championship high-flyers Blackburn on Saturday before returning to league combat at Doncaster the following weekend.
Despite the fixture list becoming more and more daunting, Edwards says Latics - who hadn't played in two-and-a-half weeks prior to Oldham due to Covid - are ready for the challenge.
“We knew what we had to do and we had some good time off through Christmas," he said.
“We’ve worked hard in training, got through it, and it was a good little taster to get back into it ready for Saturday.
“We want to win every game, and we’ve got a squad where we’re going to use a lot of these players.
"We’ve got games every Saturday and Tuesday, and everyone is going to be involved in some sort of way.
“We want to win every game, see how far we can get in the cup competitions, and keep on track in the league.
“The lads are looking forward to it.
"I think everyone loves playing in the FA Cup and hopefully, we can get the result and get into the next round.”
