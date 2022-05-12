Wigan Athletic goalkeepers sign their first professional contracts with the club

Owen Mooney and Tom Watson have both impressed during their time with the academy, and played key roles in the recent success of the U18s side.

Academy manager Gregor Rioch is delighted to see the progression of the two players.

He said: “I’m really pleased for both lads who have signed their first professional contracts because they now get an opportunity to further their career here with the Football Club.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen Mooney

“They’ve both had slightly different journeys going through the Academy, but they’ve done exceptionally well during their time with us.

“Owen was previously at other clubs until the age of U14s, and he’s come through the back end of his schoolboy days to complete his apprenticeship. Tom’s been with us since our pre-academy, going through the entire journey with the Club to now becoming a professional.

“They’ve done extremely well and pushed each other on in the last two years of their scholarship. They both have very good ability and they’ve had a similar pathway during their scholarships as they’ve both spent time on loan in non-league and played for our U18s.

"Their attitude and application is second to none, and it’s also full credit to all the goalkeeping coaches who have all played a part in the lads' development over the years.

“We’re really excited for what the future holds for both Owen and Tom, and I’d like to wish them the very best of luck.”

Mooney joined Wigan from Liverpool as an U14, helping the club win the Premier League Floodlit Cup Northern Final against Sunderland in April 2019.

He made 22 appearances in the 2020/21 campaign as Kieran Driscoll’s side retained the Professional Development League North title and became the National Champions.

The 18-year-old has also spent time on loan with Newcastle Town in the Northern Premier League Division One West.

Meanwhile, Watson has been with Wigan since he was seven-years-old.