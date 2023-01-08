News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic handed home FA Cup draw - if they can see off Luton

Wigan Athletic have been drawn at home against League Two outfit Grimsby Town in the fourth-round of the FA Cup – if they get through next week’s third-round replay against Luton.

By Paul Kendrick
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 4:46pm

The draw was conducted on Sunday afternoon, with former Latics hero Emile Heskey pulling out half of the teams.

Kolo Toure’s men have added incentive to overcome both Luton and Grimsby on their way to round five.

Former Latics star Emile Heskey made the draw for the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon
They would bank £105,000 for getting through round three, and a further £120,000 for advancing beyond round four.

The replay against Luton has been confirmed for next Tuesday, January 10 (7.45pm) at the DW Stadium.

And the fourth round will be played between Friday, January 27 and Monday, January 30.

This means Latics’ Championship fixture at West Brom would have to be moved if either side is successful in next week’s replays.

West Brom face a third-round replay at home to Paul Cook’s Chesterfield.

Fourth-round draw in full:

Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Blackpool

Wrexham v Sheffield United

Ipswich Town v Burnley

Manchester United v Reading

Luton Town or Wigan Athletic v Grimsby Town

Derby County v West Ham United

Stoke City v Aston Villa or Stevenage

Blackburn Rovers v Forest Green or Birmingham City

Walsall v Leicester City

Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town

Manchester City or Chelsea v Oxford United or Arsenal

Bristol City or Swansea City v Chesterfield or West Brom

Brighton v Liverpool or Wolves

Fulham v Sunderland

Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley v Cardiff City or Leeds United