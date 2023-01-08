Wigan Athletic handed home FA Cup draw - if they can see off Luton
Wigan Athletic have been drawn at home against League Two outfit Grimsby Town in the fourth-round of the FA Cup – if they get through next week’s third-round replay against Luton.
The draw was conducted on Sunday afternoon, with former Latics hero Emile Heskey pulling out half of the teams.
Kolo Toure’s men have added incentive to overcome both Luton and Grimsby on their way to round five.
They would bank £105,000 for getting through round three, and a further £120,000 for advancing beyond round four.
The replay against Luton has been confirmed for next Tuesday, January 10 (7.45pm) at the DW Stadium.
And the fourth round will be played between Friday, January 27 and Monday, January 30.
This means Latics’ Championship fixture at West Brom would have to be moved if either side is successful in next week’s replays.
West Brom face a third-round replay at home to Paul Cook’s Chesterfield.
Fourth-round draw in full:
Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Blackpool
Wrexham v Sheffield United
Ipswich Town v Burnley
Manchester United v Reading
Luton Town or Wigan Athletic v Grimsby Town
Derby County v West Ham United
Stoke City v Aston Villa or Stevenage
Blackburn Rovers v Forest Green or Birmingham City
Walsall v Leicester City
Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town
Manchester City or Chelsea v Oxford United or Arsenal
Bristol City or Swansea City v Chesterfield or West Brom
Brighton v Liverpool or Wolves
Fulham v Sunderland
Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley v Cardiff City or Leeds United