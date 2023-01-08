The draw was conducted on Sunday afternoon, with former Latics hero Emile Heskey pulling out half of the teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kolo Toure’s men have added incentive to overcome both Luton and Grimsby on their way to round five.

Former Latics star Emile Heskey made the draw for the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon

They would bank £105,000 for getting through round three, and a further £120,000 for advancing beyond round four.

The replay against Luton has been confirmed for next Tuesday, January 10 (7.45pm) at the DW Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the fourth round will be played between Friday, January 27 and Monday, January 30.

This means Latics’ Championship fixture at West Brom would have to be moved if either side is successful in next week’s replays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom face a third-round replay at home to Paul Cook’s Chesterfield.

Fourth-round draw in full:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Blackpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrexham v Sheffield United

Ipswich Town v Burnley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United v Reading

Luton Town or Wigan Athletic v Grimsby Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby County v West Ham United

Stoke City v Aston Villa or Stevenage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn Rovers v Forest Green or Birmingham City

Walsall v Leicester City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town

Manchester City or Chelsea v Oxford United or Arsenal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol City or Swansea City v Chesterfield or West Brom

Brighton v Liverpool or Wolves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulham v Sunderland