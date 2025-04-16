Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ryan Lowe believes the Good Friday trip to League One's rock-bottom club Shrewsbury Town will be 'a bigger challenge' for Wigan Athletic than last weekend's visit of automatic promotion favourites Wrexham.

Latics head to Shropshire on a high after enjoying the best of the goalless draw with the second-placed Red Dragons, which left them five points clear of the drop zone with five games to play - one more than the sides in the bottom four.

An away win would all-but secure Latics' safety, but the Shrews' need for the victory is even more pressing.

Anything other than three points - and results elsewhere going their way - would see tMichael Appleton's side relegated to the fourth tier.

Which makes them the most dangerous of opponents, according to Lowe.

"It's probably a bigger challenge for us than last weekend, and I've stressed that to the players," he said. "They are going to leave no stone unturned, because people's livelihoods are at stake.

"I've been in that position myself before as a player, and it's not nice. So in terms of that, we're going to show Shrewsbury the respect they deserve.

"They've had a tough season, this is their third manager now, which obviously doesn't help. Michael's gone in there at short notice, and tried to put his stamp on it, and you can see a difference already.

"We won't be going there thinking the result is a given, because it's not. We've got to fight for everything and work hard to get anything...if we don't do that, we'll get undone.

"That will be my message to the players...we've got to earn the right to play, and it will definitely be a tough place to go."

Lowe also rejects the notion anyone in the Latics camp will be tempted to allow the season to 'peter out'.

"It won't peter out, not a chance, we won't let it," he added. "These lads have been excellent since I've been in the building, on a daily basis the attitude around the place has been brilliant.

"We're putting more and more into the group in training, and they're listening and they're learning. We might sometimes lack quality or decision making in the top end of the field, but that's been for the lack of trying.

"We definitely won't be letting the season peter out, because we still need points on the board."

Lowe's previous ties with Shrewsbury - he was a team-mate of Gregor Rioch there more than two decades ago - is another intriguing sub-plot.

"My main focus is obviously on Wigan Athletic winning the game," added. "But I've still got some very good friends who live in and around the town, and who have worked at the club for many years.

"Me and Gregor obviously played there, graced the turf together...it's a great club with a great fanbase, and it's disappointing to see them where they are.

"I had some great times there and have some great memories of the place. But I'm the Wigan Athletic manager and all my focus is on us winning a game of football...after that, what will be will be."