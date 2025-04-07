Ryan Lowe has been charged with misconduct by the FA

Wigan Athletic head coach Ryan Lowe has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following a fracas in the technical area towards the end of the recent derby against Bolton Wanderers.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowe was given a straight red card by referee Farai Hallam, who also cautioned Latics goalkeeping coach Andy Lonergan and Bolton assistant boss Mark Hughes.

And the governing body has confirmed there is indeed a case to answer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Wigan Athletic's Ryan Lowe has been charged with misconduct following their EFL League One match against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday, April 1," read a short FA statement.

"It's alleged that the manager acted in an improper and/or violent manner around the 92nd minute, which led to dismissal, and he has until Wednesday, April 9 to respond."

Lowe spoke about the incident at the end of last week prior to the FA's decision.

"I obviously know what happened, but I've got to wait for the FA to come back to us and see what they say," he said. "Look, we're old friends, me and Mark, all the backroom lads know each other really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Emotions were running high, he entered our box, I entered their box...unfortunately the referee has only seen me enter his box and push him. I think that's all it was, probably the pair were worthy of a yellow card each, just for the disruption of it.

"I ended up with a red card, which I'm obviously very disappointed with...emotions ran high, but there remains the utmost respect from both sides. We'll wait to see what the FA come back with and hopefully it's nothing too serious. I certainly hope to be in the dug-out between now and the end of the season."

Latics first-team coach Glenn Whelan insisted there was 'really nothing' in the incident, and Lowe also believes there was an over-reaction.

"I've been a naughty boy before and you have to learn from those mistakes," he added. "You have to learn from those lessons but, as far as this one's concerned, there's nothing in it as far as I'm concerned. And the fourth official was only doing his job, I understand that, and the referee has got to do what he did, I respect that."