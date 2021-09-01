Wigan Athletic help fans with autism

Thelo Aasgaard, Adam Long and Scott Smith support the new scheme to help fans with autism

Fans will be able to benefit from an enhanced matchday experience thanks to a Premier League Fans Fund grant, which has enabled Wigan Athletic Community Trust to provide the ear defenders to junior disabled supporters.

The ear defenders will allow supporters with autism who are sensitive to crowd noise to attend matches without feeling uncomfortable and allow them to enjoy the matchday experience at the DW Stadium.

Since 2018, junior disabled supporters have also had access to the Club’s Blue Room facility which provides a safe environment for young people to enjoy a variety of fun and inclusive activities on home match days.

Ear defenders must be booked in advance through the ticket office with season ticket holders required to do so by supplying their client code number.

For more information, or to book the ear defenders, please contact Louise Peet at the ticket office by calling 01942 311111 or emailing [email protected]

Ear defenders are free of charge for supporters and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Supporters are able to keep their ear defenders to use during future matches.