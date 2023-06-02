Wigan Athletic: Here is the distance from the DW Stadium to every away ground in League One- in pictures
The League One line-up for the 2023/24 season was finalised following last weekend’s play-off finals.
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Reading enter the division following their relegation from the Championship.
Meanwhile Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Northampton and Carlisle have all been promoted from League Two.
Here is the distance from the DW Stadium to every away game next season:
Page 1 of 6