Wigan Athletic: Here is the distance from the DW Stadium to every away ground in League One- in pictures

The League One line-up for the 2023/24 season was finalised following last weekend’s play-off finals.
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Reading enter the division following their relegation from the Championship.

Meanwhile Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Northampton and Carlisle have all been promoted from League Two.

Here is the distance from the DW Stadium to every away game next season:

Wigan Athletic play their home games at the DW Stadium.

1. DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic play their home games at the DW Stadium.

Barnsley just missed out on a place in the Championship following their 1-0 play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley. Josh Windass scored the Owls’ winner in the final moments of extra time to send Darren Moore’s side up.

2. Barnsley- Oakwell Stadium (63 miles)

Barnsley just missed out on a place in the Championship following their 1-0 play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley. Josh Windass scored the Owls' winner in the final moments of extra time to send Darren Moore's side up.

Like Wigan, Blackpool were relegated from the Championship last season and went through three managers. The Seasiders finished 23rd and five points from safety.

3. Blackpool- Bloomfield Road (37 miles)

Like Wigan, Blackpool were relegated from the Championship last season and went through three managers. The Seasiders finished 23rd and five points from safety.

Bolton finished in the League One play-offs last season, but were defeated by Barnsley in the semi-finals.

4. Bolton Wanderers- Toughsheet Community Stadium (7.4 miles)

Bolton finished in the League One play-offs last season, but were defeated by Barnsley in the semi-finals.

