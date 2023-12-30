Dr Jonathan Tobin has confirmed his departure from Wigan Athletic after six-and-a-half eventful years at the club.

Some of the memories that made Dr Jonathan Tobin an unforgettable figure in Latics history

His time at the DW coincided with some of the most eventful periods in the club's history – at the opposite ends of the spectrum.

Twice Latics almost went out of business - being placed into administration in the summer of 2020, before having to be saved from the abyss again three years later by Mike Danson's takeover.

Throw in two promotions and two relegations and that's still only part of the story.

Dr Tobin also made worldwide headlines by helping to save the life of Charlie Wyke, following the striker's collapse at the club's Christopher Park base in November 2021.

It wasn't even the first time Dr Tobin had saved the life of one of his players, having done exactly the same for Fabrice Muamba during his spell at Bolton Wanderers just over a decade ago.

More than enough life experiences to cram into an entire career, and the reason Dr Tobin is looking forward to a more 'normal' future as he continues his day job.

"It's been an incredible period of my life, and I will look back on my time at Wigan Athletic with nothing but fondness," he said.

"The memories of the two title wins stand out as highlights, but it's more the people - the players, the staff and the staff - I've met along the way that made it even more special.

"I have to say staying up in the admin season is something none of us who experienced it will ever forget.

"I still don't think what the club achieved that year - staying up despite everything going on - got the credit it truly deserved.

"Everything that could have gone against us, did go against us, and the spirit at the club - and the town as a whole - got us through.

"I loved my time at Wigan, but I know it's the right decision. It's time to move on.

"I was combining my role as club doctor with my day job as a GP, and it meant I was frequently working six and seven-day weeks.

"I'm already missing the day-to-day involvement, but I'm also enjoying the extra time I have to spend with my family.

"It's the right time, there was no falling out and no drama, I wish only the best for the club under the new owners.

"The saying 'Once a Tic, always a Tic' is true, and I look forward to coming back to the DW to see so many friends in the not-too-distant future."

News of Tobin’s departure provoked swift reaction on social media, with hundreds immediately offering their best wishes.

"A legend thanks for everything you’ve done for us too doc,” tweeted Erin McClean, wife of ex-Latics star James. “Wish you all the best whatever your future holds!”

Dr Tobin also connected with the Latics fanbase via social media, dozens of whom had personal tales to tell.

One tweeted: “I’ve personally been lucky enough to form a friendship with JT. He saved my life three years ago...and not a cliche kind of way. Literally saved my life.