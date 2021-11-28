Wigan Athletic hero: Win was for Charlie Wyke and the supporters

Callum Lang was Latics' matchwinner at Plymouth

An entertaining top-of-the-table clash at Home Park looked as though it would end even, after Will Keane's opening goal was cancelled out by Danny Mayor's rocket.

But in the very last minute, Keane's sublime flick released Lang, whose clever footwork ensured he only needed one touch to rifle the ball into the far corner - in front of a delighted away end.

It was the perfect end to the most difficult week, which began with Wyke collapsing at the club's Christopher Park training ground, and rushed to hospital where he's still being treated.

"It’s been a tough week but I think we’ve handled it well as a squad, " acknowledged Lang.

"We’ve been motivating ourselves and working hard in training, and it’s nice to send the fans home happy.

“The late winner is the best feeling you can have in football.

“You just have to enjoy it. It’s good to give the fans here today, and at home, something to celebrate.

"It’s a long journey and we appreciate them travelling to come and watch us, so it’s nice to give them something back.”

The Latics players held up a shirt with Wyke's name on after both goals and at the final whistle, which Lang hopes will give his pal a boost in his recovery.

“That win is for Charlie," he added. "We are a team and he’s going to be missed a lot.

"He’s a great player on the pitch, and a good lad off it, so that is for him today.

“It was always going to be tough coming here - Plymouth are a good side and they are on a decent run in the league.

“They played well today and made it tough for us, but we’ve managed to nick it at the end."