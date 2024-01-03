Wigan Athletic have been fined £6,500 for their part in a 'mass confrontation' during the 3-2 defeat at Port Vale last month.

Chris Sze celebrates his goal before the 'mass confrontation' between both sets of players at Port Vale last month

Players from both sides became involved after Latics forward Chris Sze went down in the box in the closing stages after colliding with Vale goalkeeper Connor Ripley.

Sze was booked by referee Marc Edwards for simulation, with Ripley also handed a yellow card.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vale were also fined £3,750 for their part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An FA statement read: Port Vale and Wigan Athletic have been fined £3,750 and £6,500 respectively for a mass confrontation at their EFL League One game on Saturday, December 16 2023.

"Both of the clubs admitted they failed to ensure their players do not behave in an improper way during the 84th minute of the game.

"An Independent Regulatory Commission imposed these fines following a hearing."

It's the THIRD time this season Latics have been fined for the same offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were fined £6,000 after their players surrounded a match official during the 2-1 defeat at Burton Albion on Tuesday, October 3.

Referee Sunny Singh Gill awarded the hosts what proved to be a match-winning penalty with six minutes to go, despite Kell Watts – who was penalised for handball – appearing to be fouled in the lead-up.

And just four days later, another 'mass confrontation' at Stevenage saw Latics fined a further £8,000 and the hosts £3,750 following a hearing.