Wigan Athletic hit with THIRD fine following Port Vale rumpus
Players from both sides became involved after Latics forward Chris Sze went down in the box in the closing stages after colliding with Vale goalkeeper Connor Ripley.
Sze was booked by referee Marc Edwards for simulation, with Ripley also handed a yellow card.
Vale were also fined £3,750 for their part.
An FA statement read: Port Vale and Wigan Athletic have been fined £3,750 and £6,500 respectively for a mass confrontation at their EFL League One game on Saturday, December 16 2023.
"Both of the clubs admitted they failed to ensure their players do not behave in an improper way during the 84th minute of the game.
"An Independent Regulatory Commission imposed these fines following a hearing."
It's the THIRD time this season Latics have been fined for the same offence.
They were fined £6,000 after their players surrounded a match official during the 2-1 defeat at Burton Albion on Tuesday, October 3.
Referee Sunny Singh Gill awarded the hosts what proved to be a match-winning penalty with six minutes to go, despite Kell Watts – who was penalised for handball – appearing to be fouled in the lead-up.
And just four days later, another 'mass confrontation' at Stevenage saw Latics fined a further £8,000 and the hosts £3,750 following a hearing.
That followed an horrific lunge by Stevenage's Alex MacDonald on Latics defender Charlie Hughes, which led to the former being given a straight red card.