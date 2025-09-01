Wigan Athletic are understood to be closing in on the loan signing of Swansea City midfielder Ollie Cooper.

The 25-year-old was first linked with Latics at the beginning of the summer.

However, Swansea were understandably keen to gauge how much interest there was in the market for a possible permanent deal.

Latics are hoping to push through a deal for Swansea midfielder Ollie Cooper before the transfer deadline

With Cooper having two years left on his Championship contract, Latics have had to bide their time, having spent most of their transfer kitty further up the field.

Indeed, boss Ryan Lowe confirmed after Saturday's 1-1 draw against Stockport County that he was 'not going to go out and buy someone now, because I don't think that's quite right'.

But with a loan move now on the table, Latics are hoping to push through a deal for the Wales international that would bolster their engine room.

Cooper was left out of the most recent Wales squad, having played only once for Swansea this season.

And Swans boss Alan Sheehan has acknowledged the player’s need to play games – with a World Cup on the horizon next summer – would be taken into account.

"I have had conversations with Ollie. It's a World Cup year and he might need regular football," Sheehan told the BBC.

"But that's a decision Ollie will have to make. If he decides to stay and fight for his place, that's fine. He is a good lad, a good trainer and that will be ultimately up to Ollie."

League One rivals Plymouth Argyle are also in the hunt, but sources in South Wales believe Latics are in the box seat on deadline day.

Derby-born Cooper has spent all of his career with Swansea, apart from a loan spell at Newport County.

His dad, Kevin, used to play for Derby County, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Stockport County and Cardiff City.

Latics have already landed eight players this summer - Fraser Murray, Christian Saydee, Paul Mullin, Dara Costelloe, Callum Wright, Isaac Mabaya, Ryan Trevitt and Morgan Fox – as the rebuild continues.

However, that figure is effectively seven, with Mabaya having returned to parent club Liverpool for surgery on the Achilles problem he sustained on his full debut for Latics in the Carabao Cup first round against Notts County.

Speaking at the weekend about his deadline-day hopes, Lowe said: "We will be hanging around, we will be waiting.

"There's lads being made available to go out on loan. If they go out, can we look to bring someone in? Yes, of course. We've only got two loan spots.

"Sorry, I can't give you too much, but yes, we're hopefully going to try to do something.

"We had a great meeting on Thursday...Lucas (Danson, director) and Sarah (Guilfoyle, managing director) came across to meet me, Gregor (Rioch, sporting director), Joe Riley (chief scout).

"We spoke about some incomings, some outgoings...and we do have to rely on the outgoings.

"Lucas was bob on, he was brilliant, he's supported us through thick and thin, he knows where we are and what the budget is.

"We're not going to go out and buy someone now, because I don't think that's quite right, even though we've still got some funds in the kitty to do that.

"What we've agreed is what we've got, we will go with...although we have made some lads available for loans. And if any of them go out on loan, we've got to be ready to pounce.

"We've got targets for different positions, and if one or two of our players move, then we can obviously act on that. And I'm fine with that, because we do have a big squad.

"I keep saying there are players here who definitely need to go out and get some games...Darce (Ronan Darcy) and Jon Mellish have already gone.

"If the opportunity comes for any of the others to take it, then we'll probably look to move quickly."

Latics have been trying all window to move on winger Dion Rankine, who does not fit into Lowe's style of play.

Crewe Alexandra were thought to be his likely destination, although that trail has gone cold in recent weeks with the player turning out for Wigan’s Under-21 side.

Fellow winger Jonny Smith has also been strongly linked with a deadline-day exit, with League Two side Gillingham thought to be at the head of the queue.