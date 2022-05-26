Wigan Athletic hotshot aiming for third time lucky

The 23-year-old was an integral part of the League One title-winning campaign, firing 18 goals as well as providing seven assists.

That was on the back of his nine goals the previous term - all scored since returning midway through a season-long loan at Motherwell - which helped the club retain its League One status against all odds.

Callum Lang

However, despite finishing second to Will Keane in the scoring charts in both years, Lang insists there's plenty more to come!

"Last season I fell one short of my target, and that motivated me for this season," he said.

"I've come a couple short this time - after doubling my target - so hopefully that will give me even more motivation for next year!

"The title and the medal obviously make up for it, though...I'll make do with it for now."

Lang's superb campaign was underlined by his selection this week in the Emirates FA Cup 'team of the season', as voted by the fans, alongside six Liverpool players and a couple from Chelsea.