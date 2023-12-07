Stephen Humphrys insists he's 'on track' to hit his own goal target at Wigan Athletic.

Stephen Humphrys has rediscovered his scoring touch this term

The 26-year-old hit his ninth goal of the season last weekend in the FA Cup victory at York, which set up a round-three tie against Manchester United at the DW next month.

He's already within three of his best ever tally of 12, achieved during his last season with Rochdale in 2020-21.

And with Latics flying of late after a difficult period in between international breaks, Humphrys is determined to make hay while the sun is figuratively shining.

“It’s been an up and down season," he acknowledged. "We started off well and then had a bit of a dip in form.

"We had to find our feet again, and we’ve been happy with how we’ve been performing lately.

"We’ve managed to overcome the eight-point deduction ahead of schedule, and progress in both the FA Cup and EFL Trophy.

"From a personal point of view, I set my own target at the start of the season, and I am on track.

"I want to keep scoring and keep getting assists, and hopefully help the team as much as I can.”

Humphrys is in his third year with Latics and, after spending last term out on loan at Hearts, he finally looks to have found a home here.

“Togetherness is everything in football, and we have an incredible group of players who are all pulling in the same direction to help the football club succeed," he said. "I get on with everyone here, and the dressing room is a pleasure to be part of.

"We’re a team of friends who just want to see each other do well. When we’re on the field, it doesn’t feel like you’re playing with a colleague, which is so important.

"You’re always going to fight and do everything you can for your friends because you want to make them proud as well as the supporters and staff.

"It’s a long season and the togetherness of the squad will definitely serve us well, especially in the tougher times where we need to stick together, keep our heads held high and go again.”

Humphrys has been voted player of the month for October and November by a fanbase who have really taken him to their hearts.

“It’s really nice, and I’ve always appreciated how the fans instantly took me in as one of their own from when I signed," he told the in-house monthy Latics magazine. "I know how much this football club means to the supporters, and it gives us players even more motivation to go out on the field and perform for them.

"They’ve been brilliant so far this season, and have backed us in their numbers at both home and away matches. We know it’s not easy to follow your team all over the country, but it’s really special to represent them, and of course, celebrate goals and create memories with them.