Wigan Athletic: How many changes in our expected team v Barnsley?
Published 28th Mar 2025, 21:49 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who new head coach Ryan Lowe will select to start against Barnsley on Saturday.
1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
First name on the team sheet Photo: Bernard Platt
2. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER
Will be buoyed from his international experience with Malta Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Captain's display needed from Kerr Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON
Played under Lowe at two previous clubs so will be known to the new gaffer Photo: Bernard Platt
