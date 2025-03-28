Who will Ryan Lowe select to face Barnsley?Who will Ryan Lowe select to face Barnsley?
Who will Ryan Lowe select to face Barnsley?

Wigan Athletic: How many changes in our expected team v Barnsley?

By Paul Kendrick
Published 28th Mar 2025, 21:49 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who new head coach Ryan Lowe will select to start against Barnsley on Saturday.

Up the Tics!

First name on the team sheet

1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

First name on the team sheet Photo: Bernard Platt

Will be buoyed from his international experience with Malta

2. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER

Will be buoyed from his international experience with Malta Photo: Bernard Platt

Captain's display needed from Kerr

3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Captain's display needed from Kerr Photo: Bernard Platt

Played under Lowe at two previous clubs so will be known to the new gaffer

4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON

Played under Lowe at two previous clubs so will be known to the new gaffer Photo: Bernard Platt

