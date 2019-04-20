Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Leeds United

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that won 2-1 at Leeds on Good Friday and delivers his report card...
Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):
Christian Walton: 8 - Didn't put a foot - or glove - wrong again, made a string of fine saves to keep Leeds at bay and had the penalty, which hit the post, covered as well.
Nathan Byrne: 8 - Made sure Leeds got no joy down his flank, and got forward as much as possible to bolster the midfield.
Chey Dunkley: 8 - Stood up strong despite being the last centre-back standing for almost an hour, guided rookie Naismith through the ropes, back to his best.
Cedric Kipre: Desperately unlucky to see red only 14 minutes in after doing incredibly well to get back and make a superb clearance off the line.
Antonee Robinson: 8 - Helped Latics overcome the sending-off by pushing forward to become an extra man offensively, lung-busting runs provided valuable respite.
Reece James: 8 - Passed the latest test of his development with flying colours, helped win the midfield battle, hit the bar with a brilliant free-kick and should have won a penalty.
Sam Morsy: 8 - Tireless and tenacious in the engine room, got at the opposition without crossing the line, and slowed the game down at crucial periods.
Gavin Massey: 9 - Ran his blood to water to make up for the numerical disadvantage, and provided the clinical finishes that proved the difference.
Lee Evans: 8 - 8 - Boyhood Leeds fan would have enjoyed this moment, created the equaliser with a deft flick, used possession well and a fine work-rate.
Kal Naismith: 9 - Forced to drop back into an emergency central defensive role and looked like he'd been playing there for years, versatility proving invaluable this term.
Leon Clarke: 8 - Bullied the Leeds defence despite their numerical advantage, laid on the second goal - and did parent club Sheffield United a massive favour.
Subs:
Jonas Olsson (for Clarke, 67): 7 - Bolstered the backline for the final quarter and helped see the side over the line.
Nick Powell (for Massey, 75): 7 - Took over from the tiring Massey, did little more than run around but that was very much his brief.
Joe Garner (for James, 90): Time-wasting switch to run down the clock.
Subs not used: Owen Evans, Darron Gibson, Gary Roberts, Josh Windass.
Star Man: Gavin Massey
Leeds (4-1-4-1): Casilla; Ayling, Jansson, Berardi, Alioski; Phillips; Hernandez, Roberts, Klich, Harrison; Bamford.
Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Forshaw (for Phillips, 46) Roofe (for Roberts, 46), Dallas, Davis, Shackleton, Clarke (for Klich, 70)
Shots on target: 10-2
Shots off target: 12-6
Corners: 15-2
Possession (%): 77-23
Fouls conceded: 11-7
Yellow cards: 3-3
Red cards: 0-1
Attendance: 34,758
Referee: Scott Duncan