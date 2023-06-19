Wigan Athletic icon Emmerson Boyce hails 'peace of mind' afforded by takeover

Latics legend Emmerson Boyce says Latics have a bright future again under the new owners

Latics will start the rebuild in League One under new ownership, with Wigan-born billionaire Mike Danson having taken over from Phoenix 2021 Limited.

It may not be as plain sailing as in previous campaigns in the third tier, with boss Shaun Maloney working with a vastly reduced budget as the club aims to live within its means.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Boyce - Latics' FA Cup-winning skipper in 2013 - believes the bigger picture is suddenly very bright.

"It was fantastic to hear the takeover of Wigan Athletic had gone through," he said.

"Like many fans, I hope the new owners can bring stability back to the club, with a long-term plan to ensure we never get into this position again.

"Hopefully they'll be able to help Shaun and the team to rebuild in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's going to be difficult, given the points deductions, but I know Shaun's the perfect man to get the club back on track.

"The main thing is we can all have peace of mind about the future of the club, because the fans don't deserve to go through this again.

"I wish everyone involved all the best."

Current club captain Jamie Jones was also delighted to see the deal get over the line.

"Excellent news!" tweeted Jones who, along with the rest of his colleagues, received overdue wages as soon as the takeover was confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This club can now rebuild once again and bounce back to where it belongs."

Club doctor Jonathan Tobin added: "Just so pleased for the fans. That’s more than any fanbase should have to endure, let alone endure twice.

"It’s been tough watching so much get torn up and a squad ripped apart while we watched on helplessly. But now we build Up The Tics!"

Boss Maloney - along with Gregor Rioch - will be holding a business breakfast at the DW Stadium on Thursday morning, to coincide with the releasing of the fixtures for the new EFL campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Scot is champing at the bit to show the new owner he was right to have faith in the club.

"I want to pay thanks to Mr Danson and his team for all their hard work and perseverance," he said.

"His vision and passion for the community have resonated strongly with all of us.